Sheriff Buford T. Justice, as portrayed by the great Jackie Gleason, is the highlight of Smokey and the Bandit. He relentlessly pursues the Bandit (Burt Reynolds) after he inadvertently picks up his son Junior’s (Mike Henry) fiancee, Frog (Sally Field). Buford’s open contempt for his son is more then obvious, as shown in this clip.

