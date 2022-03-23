The Day Thread of Coleman Trebor

The first in a series of OT’s dedicated to the lesser known Jedi from the Prequel movies.

Per Wookiepedia, “Coleman Trebor was a male Vurk from Sembla, who served as a Jedi Master and Council member of the Jedi Order during the waning years of the Galactic Republic. Trebor was one of few Vurks to earn galactic fame some time before the Invasion of Naboo, after averting a number of interplanetary disputes without bloodshed. Something of a celebrity with the media, Trebor was well-connected, with numerous diverse contacts located throughout the galaxy.”

As tends to be the case with these Jedi, Coleman combined an interesting character design with a very brief appearance on-screen ending in an ignominious death that makes them look less like a Master and more like a chump. Coleman was killed at the battle of Geonosis by Jango Fett using the masterful strategy of “shoot them a few times at point blank range” R.I.P Coleman

Dooku also doesn’t seem to take Coleman very seriously

