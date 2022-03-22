Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Mar. 22

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Caitlin, an e-commerce professional, as a young child put Sen. Kennedy in his place;

Mihir, an engineer, whose key chain and his birthday led him to the show; and

Margaret, an attorney, overcame technical difficulties during her Zoom audition. Margaret is a one-day champ with winnings of $18,800.

Jeopardy!

1860s AMERICA // “G” AS IN GEOGRAPHY // INVESTING // ICE CREAM FLAVORS? // FOOTBALL AND FOOTBALL // A WORD TO THE WISE

DD1 – $1,000 – 1860s AMERICA – In the House in 1868, radical Republican Thaddeus Stevens began the closing argument against this man (Margaret took sole possession of first by winning $2,000 from her score of $2,800.)

Scores going into DJ: Margaret $7,200, Mihir $4,600, Caitlin $4,600.

Double Jeopardy!

RECENT BIOS OF WRITERS // SCIENTIFIC INITIALS // THOSE DARN ETRUSCANS // NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAILS // CHARACTERS NAMED ALEX // SILENT LETTER STARTERS

DD2 – $800 – RECENT BIOS OF WRITERS – “The Sinner and the Saint” tells how a real-life egotistical murderer inspired this Russian novelist (Margaret won $3,000 from her total of $13,600 vs. $10,200 for Caitlin.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SILENT LETTER STARTERS – Psalms says, “Cease from anger, and forsake” this, “fret not thyself in any wise to do evil” (Mihir lost $2,500 from his third-place score of $9,800 vs. $20,200 for Margaret.)

Scores going into FJ: Margaret $20,600, Mihir $12,500, Caitlin $15,400.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC NICKNAMES – Napoleon’s troops gave him this nickname not to mock him but for showing the courage of an infantryman in battle

Only Mihir was correct and chose to go big, nearly doubling up to win with $24,999.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: Mihir went against conventional wisdom twice and made it work for him. On DD3, instead of going all-in from a distant third, he made a small bet, which kept him alive when he missed. Then on FJ, instead of going small and hoping his opponents missed, he bet nearly everything and forced himself to be correct to have a chance, which resulted in a bigger payday.

Tough category of the day: The only one that gave the players significant problems was A WORD TO THE WISE, in which no one got the highest rating in military rifle marksmanship (expert) or a synonym for wisely cautious you get by adding “nt” to the end of a word for one overly sensitive to decorum (prudent).

One more thing: The preview of tomorrow’s contestants during the closing credits appeared again today, so it seems that this is now a feature.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Andrew Johnson? DD2 – Who was Dostoevsky? DD3 – What is wrath? ? FJ – What is little corporal?

