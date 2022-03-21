30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 21: Other Weapons Of Choice

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about the main weapon in so many games – weapons! After talking up the gun yesterday, today the focus is turning to your favorite kind of sword of melee weapons that populate many games and characters. What’s your favorite and least favorite?

Bonus Prompt: What’s your least favorite instance of swordplay in a game?

