Meet Me in the Middle

Ok so this is an idea I had last week.

In the comments, you pick a genre of music, style of movie or TV (think, heist, reality competition, superhero etc), type of book or any other broad category. In the comments, we try to name a specific example of the absolute middle of that genre – not the best, not the worst – just that sweet gooey middle spot.

For example, I think Silverchair is the exact midpoint of alternative rock. Couple hits, recognizable sound, big in Australia and you’d know their faces on the cover of Spin back in the day.



Feel free to agree or disagree. There’s no right answers to be found here.

Be nice to each other.

