March Madness – Second Round Thread

Thread for discussing March Madness’s Round of 32 games.

Bracket Challenge Update: The first round ended with a four-way tied for first: Councilman Les Wynan, Lamb Dance, Psmith, and Sy_Snootles_is_Hot all finished with 250 Points (and above the 95th percentile of ESPN brackets). Condolences to those who picked Kentucky and Iowa to win the National Championship, but most everyone else should still have a chance to catch up to the top.

You can track the current state of the group here: https://fantasy.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket/2022/en/group?groupID=4700790

