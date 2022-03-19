30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 19: Pokemon!

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about Pokemon! While we did have a full thirty day challenge, we do want to just spend a little time here to give folks a chance to talk about their favorite and least favorites but also what animal do you think should get a Pokemon?

Bonus Prompt: What Pokemon game has fallen the shortest in your view?

