Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Mar. 18

Introducing today’s contestants:

Michael, an attorney, traveled to high school in a golf cart;

Debra, an adjunct assistant professor of history, wrote Ken his own clean double-limerick; and

Finn, a student, wants to be a park ranger. Finn is a one-day champ with winnings of $19,601.

Jeopardy!

ARTHROPODCAST // GLOBAL ORGANIZATIONS // ANALYZING THE SEUSS CHARACTER // THE 5 W’s IN OTHER LANGUAGES // EASY PEASY // LEMON SQUEEZY

DD1 – $800 – ANALYZING THE SEUSS CHARACTER – Pro-environment & perhaps with a savior complex, he “was shortish. And oldish… and mossy”, & kinda looked like Wilford Brimley (Michael won $1,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Finn $4,000, Debra $2,800, Michael $4,400.

Double Jeopardy!

TOOLS OF THE TRADE // U.S. GEOGRAPHY // BIBLICAL PASSAGES // WOMEN OF COUNTRY MUSIC // SOUTH AMERICAN HISTORY // MIDDLE E

DD2 – $1,200 – U.S. GEOGRAPHY – The cities of Providence & Newport lie at opposite ends of this bay (Michael lost $3,000 from his total of $6,000 vs. $5,200 for Finn.)

DD3 – $1,200 – SOUTH AMERICAN HISTORY – In 1997, 30 years after his death in Bolivia, the remains of this revolutionary were returned to Cuba (Finn won $2,000 from his score of $6,400 vs. $4,600 for Michael.)

Scores going into FJ: Finn $10,800, Debra $10,000, Michael $8,600.

Final Jeopardy!

NEWSPAPER TALK – Meaning an important part of a story, this distinctive spelling helped distinguish the word from a substance used in typesetting

Everyone was correct on FJ. Finn added $9,201 to win with $20,001 for a two-day total of $39,602.

Weird Triple Stumper of the day: Everyone missed a clue looking for the translation of the Norwegian word hva (what). This was perhaps the first time in the show’s history that all three players said the main word in the correct response as part of their phrasing (“What is where”, “What is how”, “What is who”), but were incorrect at the same time.

Ken’s Korner: His idea of what modern-day high schoolers do (“back seats of cars, drive-in movies”) sounds heavily influenced by “American Graffiti”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is The Lorax? DD2 – What is Narragansett Bay? DD3 – Who was Che Guevara? FJ – What is lede?

