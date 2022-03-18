Electric Six Day Thread

You wanna know a band I like? Too late! It’s Electric Six. These goofballs have been going for almost 20 got-dang years and they’re still rockin’.

This might be my favorite song of theirs, from the exquisitely titled album I Shall Exterminate Everything Around Me That Restricts Me From Being The Master:

I don’t know about you, but I’m a ripping machine. And, it’s my birthday! You can help me celebrate by sharing your favorite Electric Six songs throughout the day, or digging a little into their discography, or even listening to them for the first time. Their music is weird and fun and I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you enjoy your day.

