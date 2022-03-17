Werewolf 178: Back to the Future 3 – Day 5

September 6, 1885

Captain James T Kirk had piloted the Enterprise through a wormhole(?) to…. save the whales again? The mission was somewhat unclear, he just knew he had to assist the people of 1885. He was scouting a ravine outside of town on horseback (the site of a future lake), when he heard a shout behind him.

“Help! Someone helllp!”

He turned to see someone on a wagon with horses speeding wildly out of control and headed straight for the edge of the ravine!

He put his spurs to his horse, Khan. “We MUST…….. catch.. that WAGON!”

Khan gallops up alongside the wagon just in time for Kirk to grab the reins and steer them away from the edge.

Satisfied that this must have been what he came here to do, he flipped open his communicator. “Scotty, beam me up.”

April has been eliminated. They were the Town Role Cop.

Players

Alignments

5 3 Wolves (Buford Tannen’s Gang)

3 Wolves (Buford Tannen’s Gang) 15 10 Town

Draft Order

Ralph (5) – WOLF GUNSLINGER Queequeg (10) Chum (11) MSD (13) – TOWN NEIGHBORIZER Adam (35) – TOWN MOTION DETECTOR Shipwreck (76) – TOWN DOCTOR Dourif (87) Tiff (2) April (2) – TOWN ROLE COP Cork (17) – WOLF VANILLA-IZER Emm (17) Mac (1) Grump (1) ByCracky (1) Marlowe (4) Goat (4) Copywight (4) Side (7) Hoho (7) Indy (7) – VANILLA TOWN

Roles

1-Shot Gunslinger —or— Caroler

Bomb —or— 1-Shot Paranoid Gun Owner (PGO)

1-Shot Pacifier —or— 1-Shot Trapper

1-Shot Commuter —or— Watcher

Doctor —or— Roleblocker

Backup —or— Role Cop

Neighborizer —or— Fruit Vendor

Jailer —or— Tracker

Asshole —or— 1-Shot Puppet Master

Motion Detector —or— “Friendly” Neighbor

Night 2 Vigilante —or— 1-Shot Arms Dealer

1-Shot Vanilla-iser —or— Neapolitan

1-Shot Gunslinger: Once per game, they can publicly announce that they are challenging a specific player to a duel. All votes are reset, and only the gunslinger and their target are eligible to be voted for the rest of the day. Can’t be used within an hour of twilight.

Caroler: May visit a player each night and sing them a carol. The carol will include 4 random names, at least one of which is a wolf. However, if the target is busy performing their own night action, they won’t be home to hear the carol. The Caroler won’t know which names were in the carol or whether it was heard. Non-consecutive.

Bomb: If the Bomb is killed at night, whoever killed them dies as well.

1-Shot PGO: On a night of their choosing, the PGO can arm themselves. On that night, everyone who targets the PGO will be killed.

1-Shot Pacifier: On a night of their choosing, they can prevent all kills.

1-Shot Trapper: On a night of their choosing, they can set a trap on a player. If the chosen player is visited by anyone else that night, one of the visitors will be killed by the trap (randomly if there are multiple). Doesn’t block any actions, and is not used up if nobody steps in the trap. Non-consecutive.

1-Shot Commuter: On a night of their choosing, they can leave town. They’ll be immune from any night actions that night.

Watcher: May watch a player each night and learn the names of all the players that visit the targeted player that night, but not what action was used. Non-consecutive.

Doctor: May target a player each night to protect from one night kill. Can’t self-target. Non-consecutive.

Roleblocker: May target a player each night to prevent them from performing a night action. Can’t block passive actions. Non-consecutive.

Backup: Inherits the role of the first roled player that dies. (Note: Since the Doctor was first to die, a Backup would now be a Doctor)

Role Cop: May target a player each night to learn that player’s role (but not alignment).

Neighborizer: May target a player each night to invite to their Neighborhood (private chat).

Fruit Vendor: May target a player each night to give them a piece of fruit. The fruit does nothing.

Jailer: May target a player each night to jail. Blocks all incoming night actions as well as any action the jailed player tries to perform. Can’t self-target. Non-consecutive.

Tracker: May track a player’s movements each night and learn who, if anyone, that player used a night action on (but not what the action is). Non-consecutive.

Asshole: May target a player each night to hide behind. If anyone attempts to kill the Asshole, the player they’re hiding behind will die instead. If anyone kills the player they’re hiding behind, both they and the Asshole will die. Non-consecutive.

1-Shot Puppet Master: On one night of their choosing, they can transfer one player’s night action, if they use one, to another player. (For example, if they happen to target the Tracker and transfer it to Player B, then Player B will receive the Tracker’s results that night)

Motion Detector: May target a player each night and learn if any actions were performed by OR on that player, but not what the actions were or who else was involved.

“Friendly” Neighbor: May target a player each night, starting Night 0, to reveal their role to.

Night 2 Vigilante: On Night 2, may choose a player to kill.

1-Shot Arms Dealer: On one night of their choosing, they can target a player and turn them into a vigilante for the night, making the target kill whoever they use their regular night action on, if they use one. Not used up if the target doesn’t do anything that night. Non-consecutive.

1-Shot Vanilla-iser: On one night of their choosing, they can target a player and turn them Vanilla. The target loses any role that they previously had, if any.

Neapolitan: May target a player each night and learn if that player is Vanilla.

Rules

Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.

Night kills will not have flavor to indicate who was responsible.

The header lists all possible roles, there is no guarantee that one of each role pair was actually chosen. Death writeups will reveal alignment and role.

In the event of a tie, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.

New Autokill rule: Autokill is triggered if one player gets a majority, but only if everyone has voted (a retracted vote still counts for this purpose).

Autokill is triggered if one player gets a majority, but only if everyone has voted (a retracted vote still counts for this purpose). Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority.

No game talk after twilight.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

A player can only perform one night action per night.

Night Action Priority: Commuting > PGO > Blocking > Protection > Investigation > Kills

Night Action Priority: Commuting > PGO > Blocking > Protection > Investigation > Kills VT Message: “You are Vanilla. Your only power is your voice and your vote. Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated.”

Spreadsheet

Vote Spreadsheet

The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count, though I’ll also update the count in the vote thread as often as I can.

If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info.

Twilight will be at 9pm Central on Friday, March 18.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...