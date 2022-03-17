The Day Thread of Siryn (03/17)

Irish eyes are smiling today as we discuss Theresa Cassidy aka Siryn.

Siryn is the daughter of X-Men member Banshee. She has the same power set as her dear old dad, which includes a sonic scream.

She made her first appearance in Spider-Woman #37 in April 1981.

She would gain notoriety as a member of Peter David’s X-Factor. I really enjoyed this run from 2006. If you haven’t checked it out before, I suggest you add it to your reading list.

I wish this was a bit longer, but I had to make this Open Thread on my cell phone. Sorry for the bare bones thread today. I’ll make it up to everyone….PROMISE!

If you missed it last week, I had a Comic Book Chat dedicated to the topic – Your Favorite X-Women. Feel free to check it out.

Have a great Thursday and HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...