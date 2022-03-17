Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Mar. 17

Introducing today’s contestants:

Joel, a head of content, was like a cantor, but “sillier”;

Finn, a student, got to spend time with baby whales ; and

Katie, a personal assistant & writer, whose teddy bear “Squishybottoms” is getting squishier. Katie is a one-day champ with winnings of $17,201.

Jeopardy!

BALLET // 7-LETTER GRAB BAG // BEASTLY LIT // CIRCUMFLEXING ON YOU // SPORTS WITH NO BALLS // IRISH NAME DERIVATIONS

DD1 – $600 – IRISH NAME DERIVATIONS – Also a type of foldaway bed, it derives from Gaelic for “sea warrior” (Katie won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Katie $3,400, Finn $4,000, Joel $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

LET’S HAVE A CONFLUENCE // MOVIE & TV ROLE IN COMMON // THROWING SHADE // HISTORY QUICK TAKES // CHEMICAL PEOPLE // “X”s & “O”s

DD2 – $1,200 – HISTORY QUICK TAKES – In 1642 Mongols deposed Tibet’s ruling dynasty & gave rule to the man with this title (Finn lost $1,500 from his total of $4,800 to fall to second behind Katie, who had $3,400.)

DD3 – $1,600 – CHEMICAL PEOPLE – Danish chemist Henrik Dam named this vitamin for its aid in coagulation, a word spelled differently in Denmark (Finn lost $2,100 from his score of $10,900 vs. $9,800 for Katie, but was able to regain the lead on next clue, which ended the round.)

Scores going into FJ: Katie $9,800, Finn $10,800, Joel $2,400.

Final Jeopardy!

NONFICTION – This 1962 classic was dedicated to Albert Schweitzer, who predicted that man “will end by destroying the earth”

Finn and Katie were correct on FJ. Finn added $8,801 to win with $19,601.

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the ball-less sport in which one could see “a drop pass is followed by a pad save” (hockey), or that “Born Free” & “Living Free” are about Elsa, this type of animal (a lion).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Murphy? DD2 – What is Dalai Lama? DD3 – What is K? FJ – What is “Silent Spring”?

