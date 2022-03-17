Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MARCH 17TH, 2022:

Arctic Circle Season Two Premiere (Topic)

A Gift Of Murder (LMN)

Below Deck Down Under Series Premiere (Peacock)

Curious George Season Fifteen Premiere (Peacock)

DMZ (HBO Max)

Jellystone! (HBO Max)

Masterchef Junior Season Premiere (Peacock)

Millennials (ALLBLK)

Million Dollar Hustle Season Premiere (Lifetime)

Minx Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Psycho Sweet 16 (LMN)

Rescued By Ruby (Netflix)

Soil Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Bunker Game (Shudder)

Welcome To Flatch Series Premiere (Fox)

FRIDAY, MARCH 18TH, 2022:

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Netflix)

Animal (Netflix)

Black Crab (Netflix)

Cheaper By The Dozen (Disney+)

Cracow Monsters Series Premiere (Netflix)

Deep Water (Hulu)

Drowning In Secrets (LMN)

Eternally Confused And Eager For Love Series Premiere (Netflix)

Human Resources Series Premiere (Netflix)

Is It Cake? Series Premiere (Netflix)

Life & Beth Series Premiere (Hulu)

Light The Night Part 3 Premiere (Netflix)

Lust (HBO Max)

Master (Prime Video)

More Than Robots (Disney+)

On My Way With Irina Rimes Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Ranch To Table Season Premiere (Magnolia)

Standing Up Series Premiere (Netflix)

Stillwater Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Cursed Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Newsreader (Roku Channel)

Top Boy Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

WeCrashed Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Windfall (Netflix)

Without Saying Goodbye (Netflix)

Young, Famous & African Series Premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, MARCH 19TH, 2022:

Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season Premiere (OWN)

Marry Me Now Series Premiere (OWN)

Sins In The Suburbs (Lifetime)

The Fast and the Furious: The Unknown Story (Reelz)

The Karate Kid: The Unknown Story (Reelz)

SUNDAY, MARCH 20TH, 2022:

Amsterdam (HBO Max)

An Audience With Adele (NBC)

Bar Rescue Season Premiere (Paramount+)

Before We Die (PBS)

Bobbi Kristina Brown: Her Friends Speak (Reelz)

Call The Midwife (PBS)

Expedition Bigfoot Season Premiere (Travel Channel)

Riverdale Midseason Premiere (The CW)

Sandition On Masterpiece Season Two Premiere (PBS)

Step Into…The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough (ABC)

The Wedding Fix (Up)

Your Boyfriend Is Mine (Lifetime)

MONDAY, MARCH 21ST, 2022:

American Song Contest Series Premiere (NBC)

In Good Hands (Netflix)

9-1-1 Spring Premiere (Fox)

9-1-1: Lone Star Spring Premiere (Fox)

Street Outlaws: America’s List (Discovery)

TUESDAY: MARCH 22ND, 2022:

Discovering David Dobrik: Colombia (Discovery)

Deadly Tropics Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Frontline: Pelosi’s Gambit (PBS)

iHeart Radio Music Awards (Fox)

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (Netflix)

Red Light Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Shackleton’s Endurance: The Lost Ice Ship Found (History)

The Principles Of Pleasure Series Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23RD, 2022:

Bloods (Hulu)

Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances (Paramount+)

Parallels Series Premiere (Disney+)

The Green Room With Nadia Brown Series Premiere (Ovation)

