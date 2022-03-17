30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 17: Your Relaxation Game

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about the game that you play when you just want relax. There are a lot of games that are designed around relaxation and just getting into a zone, but the reality is that there are a lot of games that can just put you at ease and want to know what those are.

Bonus Prompt: What game do you simply find too intense to play?

