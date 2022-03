Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Oops, I forgot about this! Uh, here’s a cool Kenshi Yonezu song that is also a PlayStation commercial in Japan, and it’s wild to think of this being a commercial anywhere else in the world. Whee!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

