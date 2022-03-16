The Book Nook Takes a Rest (3/16)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

As I write this I’m in bed for the third consecutive day, having been exhausted from anxiety or who knows what exactly. As a result the thread header is a bit limited, my apologies.

For the discussion topic, I could also use some inspiration with these so do you have any ideas for discussion topics you’d like to see used in the future?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Use your words instead. Thank you!

