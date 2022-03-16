Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 16

Here are today’s contestants:

Evan, a veterinarian;

Katie, a personal assistant & writer; and

Amy, an academic copy editor. Amy is a two-day champ with winnings of $54,100.

Jeopardy!

CALL ME SOMETIME // NYC NEIGHBORHOODS // SUCCESSION // BOWL-O-RAMA // NUMERICAL PHRASES // CAN I MAKE YOU A DRINK?

DD1 – $600 – SUCCESSION – 1969: The original Triple H, Hubert H. Humphrey, is wrestled out of the veep office (by this person) (On the first clue of the game, Amy lost $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Amy $4,200, Katie $5,800, Evan $4,600.

Double Jeopardy!

NATIONAL FLAGS // PLAYS // CELEBRITY “M.D.”s // SCIENCE & MEDICINE // AVIATION // ONLINE & TEXTING ABBREV.

DD2 – $1,200 – PLAYS – Its last line is from Oscar: “And watch your cigarettes, will you? This is my house, not a pig sty” (On the first clue of DJ, Amy won $2,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SCIENCE & MEDICINE – This force that resists motion through air can be thought of as the aerodynamic version of friction (Evan lost $5,400 on a true DD.)

Scores going into FJ: Amy $8,600, Katie $14,600, Evan $4,800.

Final Jeopardy!

MOVIE STARS – Matthew McConaughey said, “‘Dazed & Confused’, the first words I ever said on film were” these

Katie and Evan were correct on FJ. Katie added $2,601 to win with $17,201.

The judges judge themselves: I guess they rethought accepting just the last name for a clue about Peyton Manning, because this time they wanted his first name as well.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Agnew? DD2 – What is “The Odd Couple”? DD3 – What is drag? FJ – What is “Alright, alright, alright”?

