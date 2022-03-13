The Day Thread remembers to wear sunscreen

In 1997 Baz Luhrmann released “Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen)”, a spoken word song from his upcoming album Something for Everybody. In the song a narrator dispenses advice to a hypothetical group of high schoolers about to graduate. Mistakenly believed to be taken from a Kurt Vonnegut commencement speech, the original source for the speech is a column in the Chicago Tribune by Mary Schmich. The song was a hit in the US and UK, inspiring numerous parodies.

Have a great day and remember to move your clocks forward if you haven’t already (unless you live somewhere that doesn’t do that)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...