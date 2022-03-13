The Batman Sets 2nd Box Office Win With The March 11th – 13th Weekend

Without much in the way of competition, nobody was expecting The Batman to plummet at the box office – especially as there is no streaming alternative at the same time.
The film holds the top spot for the second week and has added another $66 million to its total so far to bring its domestic take to $238 million. Its location average of basically $15k is definitely helping to juice up the theatrical market a good bit even as it has a 50% drop overall from its opening weekend. Again, it’s worth remembering that this is a three-hour film as well and a lot of theaters still aren’t running traditional full schedules and even more basic winter schedules. The film is up to $463 million worldwide and this coming Friday it opens in China as well where it’s likely to do really well.
With that film sucking up a lot of the oxygen in the space, Sony holds on its second-place spot with Uncharted as it adds another $9.2 million to its take to bring it to $113 million.
A lot of smaller films fill out the rest of the list and things that are basically hanging on until home video or streaming kicks in. But we do get a specialty piece that did well because of it with the BTS event landing on Saturday at $35 a pop for its three-hour event. That came in just shy of $7 million on 797 screens for an $8,592 location average.
What’s up next weekend? A lot of limited-release material but we have two films going wide. A24 debuts X for horror fans who also get Umma from distributor Stage 6 Films.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|1
|Batman, The
|Warner Bros.
|$66,000,000
|4,417
|$14,942
|$238,520,826
|2
|Uncharted
|Sony
|$9,250,000
|3,725
|$2,483
|$113,355,790
|3
|BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing
|Trafalgar Releasing
|$6,847,763
|797
|$8,592
|$6,847,763
|4
|Dog
|United Artists Releasing
|$5,346,376
|3,407
|$1,569
|$47,803,478
|5
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|Sony
|$4,075,000
|2,702
|$1,508
|$792,285,954
|6
|Death on the Nile
|20th Century Studios
|$2,500,000
|2,450
|$1,020
|$40,796,574
|7
|Radhe Shyam
|Alerion
|$1,815,000
|800
|$2,269
|$1,815,000
|8
|Sing 2
|Universal
|$1,580,000
|1,988
|$795
|$155,825,000
|9
|Jackass Forever
|Paramount
|$1,100,000
|1,627
|$676
|$56,281,187
|10
|Scream
|Paramount
|$445,000
|664
|$670
|$80,905,289
|11
|Cyrano
|United Artists Releasing
|$390,547
|694
|$563
|$3,321,279
|12
|Marry Me
|Universal
|$345,000
|873
|$395
|$22,028,800
[Source: Box Office Essentials]