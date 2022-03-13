The Batman Sets 2nd Box Office Win With The March 11th – 13th Weekend

Without much in the way of competition, nobody was expecting The Batman to plummet at the box office – especially as there is no streaming alternative at the same time.

The film holds the top spot for the second week and has added another $66 million to its total so far to bring its domestic take to $238 million. Its location average of basically $15k is definitely helping to juice up the theatrical market a good bit even as it has a 50% drop overall from its opening weekend. Again, it’s worth remembering that this is a three-hour film as well and a lot of theaters still aren’t running traditional full schedules and even more basic winter schedules. The film is up to $463 million worldwide and this coming Friday it opens in China as well where it’s likely to do really well.

With that film sucking up a lot of the oxygen in the space, Sony holds on its second-place spot with Uncharted as it adds another $9.2 million to its take to bring it to $113 million.

A lot of smaller films fill out the rest of the list and things that are basically hanging on until home video or streaming kicks in. But we do get a specialty piece that did well because of it with the BTS event landing on Saturday at $35 a pop for its three-hour event. That came in just shy of $7 million on 797 screens for an $8,592 location average.

What’s up next weekend? A lot of limited-release material but we have two films going wide. A24 debuts X for horror fans who also get Umma from distributor Stage 6 Films.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Batman, The Warner Bros. $66,000,000 4,417 $14,942 $238,520,826 2 Uncharted Sony $9,250,000 3,725 $2,483 $113,355,790 3 BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing Trafalgar Releasing $6,847,763 797 $8,592 $6,847,763 4 Dog United Artists Releasing $5,346,376 3,407 $1,569 $47,803,478 5 Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony $4,075,000 2,702 $1,508 $792,285,954 6 Death on the Nile 20th Century Studios $2,500,000 2,450 $1,020 $40,796,574 7 Radhe Shyam Alerion $1,815,000 800 $2,269 $1,815,000 8 Sing 2 Universal $1,580,000 1,988 $795 $155,825,000 9 Jackass Forever Paramount $1,100,000 1,627 $676 $56,281,187 10 Scream Paramount $445,000 664 $670 $80,905,289 11 Cyrano United Artists Releasing $390,547 694 $563 $3,321,279 12 Marry Me Universal $345,000 873 $395 $22,028,800

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...