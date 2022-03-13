Movies

The Batman Sets 2nd Box Office Win With The March 11th – 13th Weekend

Without much in the way of competition, nobody was expecting The Batman to plummet at the box office – especially as there is no streaming alternative at the same time. 

The film holds the top spot for the second week and has added another $66 million to its total so far to bring its domestic take to $238 million. Its location average of basically $15k is definitely helping to juice up the theatrical market a good bit even as it has a 50% drop overall from its opening weekend. Again, it’s worth remembering that this is a three-hour film as well and a lot of theaters still aren’t running traditional full schedules and even more basic winter schedules. The film is up to $463 million worldwide and this coming Friday it opens in China as well where it’s likely to do really well.

With that film sucking up a lot of the oxygen in the space, Sony holds on its second-place spot with Uncharted as it adds another $9.2 million to its take to bring it to $113 million.

A lot of smaller films fill out the rest of the list and things that are basically hanging on until home video or streaming kicks in. But we do get a specialty piece that did well because of it with the BTS event landing on Saturday at $35 a pop for its three-hour event. That came in just shy of $7 million on 797 screens for an $8,592 location average.

What’s up next weekend? A lot of limited-release material but we have two films going wide. A24 debuts X for horror fans who also get Umma from distributor Stage 6 Films.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1Batman, TheWarner Bros.$66,000,0004,417$14,942$238,520,826
2UnchartedSony$9,250,0003,725$2,483$113,355,790
3BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live ViewingTrafalgar Releasing$6,847,763797$8,592$6,847,763
4DogUnited Artists Releasing$5,346,3763,407$1,569$47,803,478
5Spider-Man: No Way HomeSony$4,075,0002,702$1,508$792,285,954
6Death on the Nile20th Century Studios$2,500,0002,450$1,020$40,796,574
7Radhe ShyamAlerion$1,815,000800$2,269$1,815,000
8Sing 2Universal$1,580,0001,988$795$155,825,000
9Jackass ForeverParamount$1,100,0001,627$676$56,281,187
10ScreamParamount$445,000664$670$80,905,289
11CyranoUnited Artists Releasing$390,547694$563$3,321,279
12Marry MeUniversal$345,000873$395$22,028,800

[Source: Box Office Essentials]