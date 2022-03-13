30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 13: 1-On-1 Fighting Games

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about 1-on-1 fighting games! With this round, we want to know what your favorite game or franchise for it and what character you almost always gravitate toward.

Bonus Prompt: Who is your least favorite character to fight against and why?

