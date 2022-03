From the MeTV website. No one named Alucard could ever be bad!

“Carpathian Count Alucard is invited to the U.S. by a young “morbid” heiress (Katherine Caldwell). Her boyfriend (Frank Stanley) and local officials are suspicious of the newcomer, who is interested in the “virile” soil of the new world. “

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

