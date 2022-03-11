The Day Thread of Squirt (3/11/22)

Before Tim, there was Squirt.

Squirt came from a shelter in New Jersey, with no further information than “has lived with dogs and cats.” He lived happily with his human until 2014, when he was forced to move in with Tim and Suzy.

Squirt and Tim negotiated a truce, however Suzy could never abide his presence (she only barely tolerated Tim) and so there are no photos of Suzy and Squirt, and no photos of all three of them.

Squirt and Tim both would love to see more cat (or dog) photos today! Happy Posting!

