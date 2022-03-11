New Music Friday 3/11

— A. Billi Free & The Lasso – Holy Body Roll
— ADULT. – Becoming Undone (Physical Release)
— Airacobra – Midwestern Steel
— Alex Cameron – Oxy Music
— Ali Sperry – In Front Of Us
— Amber Lewis – Lips & Teeth
— Apollo Ghosts – Pink Tiger
— Arkaik – Labyrinth of Hungry Ghosts
— ATALHOS – A Tentação do Fracasso
— August Royals – Inhaler EP
— Axel Flóvent – Coexist EP
— Bastard – Rotten Blood
— Bastards of Soul – Corners
— Benny The Butcher– Tana Talk 4
— Black Mekon – We’ve Learned Nothing
— Bodega – Broken Equipment
— BOYO – Echoes Like Memories
— Brad Armstrong – Heart Like a Sigil
— Brandon Boyd (of Incubus) – Echoes and Cocoons
— Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
— Carol Lipink – Goddess of Imperfection
— Charlie Collins – Undone
— Cherokee Rose – Buckskin (Reissue)
— Cherokee Rose – To All the Wild Horses (Reissue)
— Clementine Was Right – Cant Get Right With the Darkness
— Curses – Incarnadine
— Dallas Woods – Julie’s Boy
— Dead Lord – Dystopia EP
— Disassembler – A Wave From A Shore
— The Districts – Great American Painting
— Drake White – The Optimystic
— Drug Church – Hygiene
— E-L-R – Vexier
— Elanor Moss – Citrus EP
— Eli Degibri – Henri and Rachel
— Ella Henderson – Everything I Didn’t Say
— Elzhi + Georgia Anne Muldrow – Zhigeist
— Ethan P. Flynn – Universal Deluge EP
— exociety – deception falls
— Ferris & Sylvester – Superhuman
— Franz Ferdinand – Hits To The Head
— Fly Anakin – Frank
— The Get Up Kids – On A Wire (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ghost – Impera
— Glacier Veins – Lunar Reflection
— Goose (BE) – Endless
— Gorerotted – Only Tools and Corpses (Vinyl Reissue)
— Gorged Afterbirth – Got GOre?
— Grateful Dead – Road Trips Vol. 1 No. 4—From Egypt with Love
— Hank Williams – I’m Gonna Sing: The Mother’s Best Gospel Radio Recordings
— Hellblind – A Plague On All Your Hoses EP
— HO99O9 – Skin
— Holo – In Limbo EP
— Hoodoo Gurus – Chariot of the Gods
— The Human Tornado – Love Is Démodé
— In Aphelion – Moribund
— Interesting Times Gang – Are We Ok EP
— Irma Thomas – Full Time Woman—The Lost Cotillion Album
— Jackson Dean – Greenbroke
— Jameszoo – Blind
— Jeremy Ivey – Invisible Pictures
— Jessica Wilde – Sober, Wasted, Wasted, Sober
— Johan Lenox – WDYWTBWYGU
— John Moods – Autoplay EP
— Junk Drawer – The Dust Has Come To Stay EP
— Kalisway – Hit ‘Em With The Funk
— Kee Avil – Crease
— Khazali – The Rush EP
— Khontkar, Downtown Dion & Harry Fraud – Fire Department
— Kishi Bashi – 151a (10th Anniversary Edition)
— Konvent – Call Down The Sun
— The Lazy Eyes – Songbook
— The Lied To’s – The Worst Kind of New
— Lil Durk – 7220
— Lily Meola – Daydream EP
— LOOP – Sonancy
— Maia Friedman (of Dirty Projectors) – Under the New Light
— Maneka – Dark Matters
— Mary Simich – How Does One Begin
— Massage – Oh Boy (Reissue)
— Men Without Hats – Again, Pt. 2
— Messa – Close
— MoE – The Crone
— Mooski – Melodic Therapy
— The Mysterines – Reeling
— NAPPYNAPPA – ONDAMICUNDERDACOZMIKLYTZ
— Nequient – Darker Than Death Or Night
— New Horizon – Gate of the Gods
— Nick Mono – The Sun Won’t Stay After Summer EP
— Nicolas Rage – Personal Party EP
— The Ninth Wave – Heavy Like A Headache
— Orion Sun – Getaway EP
— Paul Cherry – Back on the Music
— Phebe Starr – Heavy Metal Flower Petal
— Pillaging Villagers – Pillaging Villagers
— Pink Siifu – GUMBO’! DELUXE’!
— PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project (Vinyl Reissue)
— PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project – Demos
— Ramesh (of Voxtrot) – Eternal Spring
— Reyna – Now, Now EP
— riela – llorar y perrear EP
— Rex Orange County – WHO CARES?
— Rust n’ Rage – One For The Road
— Scotty Sire – MOOD SWINGS
— Set It Off – Elsewhere
— Shadow Universe – Subtle Realms, Subtle Worlds
— Sheenseea – Alpha
— Sidious – Blackest Insurrection
— Sidus Atrum – Spiral Of Life
— Sophia Marie – Foreigner EP
— Sparkling – This Is My Life / Das Ist Mein Leben / C´est Ma Vie EP
— The Sully Band – Let’s Straighten It Out!
— Summer Salt – The Juniper Songbook
— Summer Walker – Still Over It (Vinyl Release)
— Swim Deep – Familiarise Yourself With Your Closest Exit EP
— SYK – Pyramiden
— Tanya Tagaq – Tongues
— Tapani Rinne & Juha Mäki-Patola – Open
— TAYLOR ALXNDR – 1993 EP
— Team Me – Something In The Making
— Theodore – The Voyage
— Thomas Headon – Victoria EP
— Tony Price – Mark VI
— Trey Anastasio (of Phish) – Mercy
— The Tronosonic Experience – The Shadow Pt 1
— UPSAHL – This Is My First Live Album
— Various Artists – The Black Joy Experience Vol. 2
— Various Artists – Sleepless in Seattle OST (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – You’ve Got Mail OST (Vinyl Reissue)
— Viji – Cali EP
— Widowspeak – The Jacket
— The Wiggles – ReWiggled
— Wolves At The Gate – Eulogies
— Yayoyanoh – Yayoyanoh EP
— Young Guv – Guv III