New Music Friday 3/11

— A. Billi Free & The Lasso – Holy Body Roll

— ADULT. – Becoming Undone (Physical Release)

— Airacobra – Midwestern Steel

— Alex Cameron – Oxy Music

— Ali Sperry – In Front Of Us

— Amber Lewis – Lips & Teeth

— Apollo Ghosts – Pink Tiger

— Arkaik – Labyrinth of Hungry Ghosts

— ATALHOS – A Tentação do Fracasso

— August Royals – Inhaler EP

— Axel Flóvent – Coexist EP

— Bastard – Rotten Blood

— Bastards of Soul – Corners

— Benny The Butcher– Tana Talk 4

— Black Mekon – We’ve Learned Nothing

— Bodega – Broken Equipment

— BOYO – Echoes Like Memories

— Brad Armstrong – Heart Like a Sigil

— Brandon Boyd (of Incubus) – Echoes and Cocoons

— Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

— Carol Lipink – Goddess of Imperfection

— Charlie Collins – Undone

— Cherokee Rose – Buckskin (Reissue)

— Cherokee Rose – To All the Wild Horses (Reissue)

— Clementine Was Right – Cant Get Right With the Darkness

— Curses – Incarnadine

— Dallas Woods – Julie’s Boy

— Dead Lord – Dystopia EP

— Disassembler – A Wave From A Shore

— The Districts – Great American Painting

— Drake White – The Optimystic

— Drug Church – Hygiene

— E-L-R – Vexier

— Elanor Moss – Citrus EP

— Eli Degibri – Henri and Rachel

— Ella Henderson – Everything I Didn’t Say

— Elzhi + Georgia Anne Muldrow – Zhigeist

— Ethan P. Flynn – Universal Deluge EP

— exociety – deception falls

— Ferris & Sylvester – Superhuman

— Franz Ferdinand – Hits To The Head

— Fly Anakin – Frank

— The Get Up Kids – On A Wire (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ghost – Impera

— Glacier Veins – Lunar Reflection

— Goose (BE) – Endless

— Gorerotted – Only Tools and Corpses (Vinyl Reissue)

— Gorged Afterbirth – Got GOre?

— Grateful Dead – Road Trips Vol. 1 No. 4—From Egypt with Love

— Hank Williams – I’m Gonna Sing: The Mother’s Best Gospel Radio Recordings

— Hellblind – A Plague On All Your Hoses EP

— HO99O9 – Skin

— Holo – In Limbo EP

— Hoodoo Gurus – Chariot of the Gods

— The Human Tornado – Love Is Démodé

— In Aphelion – Moribund

— Interesting Times Gang – Are We Ok EP

— Irma Thomas – Full Time Woman—The Lost Cotillion Album

— Jackson Dean – Greenbroke

— Jameszoo – Blind

— Jeremy Ivey – Invisible Pictures

— Jessica Wilde – Sober, Wasted, Wasted, Sober

— Johan Lenox – WDYWTBWYGU

— John Moods – Autoplay EP

— Junk Drawer – The Dust Has Come To Stay EP

— Kalisway – Hit ‘Em With The Funk

— Kee Avil – Crease

— Khazali – The Rush EP

— Khontkar, Downtown Dion & Harry Fraud – Fire Department

— Kishi Bashi – 151a (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Konvent – Call Down The Sun

— The Lazy Eyes – Songbook

— The Lied To’s – The Worst Kind of New

— Lil Durk – 7220

— Lily Meola – Daydream EP

— LOOP – Sonancy

— Maia Friedman (of Dirty Projectors) – Under the New Light

— Maneka – Dark Matters

— Mary Simich – How Does One Begin

— Massage – Oh Boy (Reissue)

— Men Without Hats – Again, Pt. 2

— Messa – Close

— MoE – The Crone

— Mooski – Melodic Therapy

— The Mysterines – Reeling

— NAPPYNAPPA – ONDAMICUNDERDACOZMIKLYTZ

— Nequient – Darker Than Death Or Night

— New Horizon – Gate of the Gods

— Nick Mono – The Sun Won’t Stay After Summer EP

— Nicolas Rage – Personal Party EP

— The Ninth Wave – Heavy Like A Headache

— Orion Sun – Getaway EP

— Paul Cherry – Back on the Music

— Phebe Starr – Heavy Metal Flower Petal

— Pillaging Villagers – Pillaging Villagers

— Pink Siifu – GUMBO’! DELUXE’!

— PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project (Vinyl Reissue)

— PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project – Demos

— Ramesh (of Voxtrot) – Eternal Spring

— Reyna – Now, Now EP

— riela – llorar y perrear EP

— Rex Orange County – WHO CARES?

— Rust n’ Rage – One For The Road

— Scotty Sire – MOOD SWINGS

— Set It Off – Elsewhere

— Shadow Universe – Subtle Realms, Subtle Worlds

— Sheenseea – Alpha

— Sidious – Blackest Insurrection

— Sidus Atrum – Spiral Of Life

— Sophia Marie – Foreigner EP

— Sparkling – This Is My Life / Das Ist Mein Leben / C´est Ma Vie EP

— The Sully Band – Let’s Straighten It Out!

— Summer Salt – The Juniper Songbook

— Summer Walker – Still Over It (Vinyl Release)

— Swim Deep – Familiarise Yourself With Your Closest Exit EP

— SYK – Pyramiden

— Tanya Tagaq – Tongues

— Tapani Rinne & Juha Mäki-Patola – Open

— TAYLOR ALXNDR – 1993 EP

— Team Me – Something In The Making

— Theodore – The Voyage

— Thomas Headon – Victoria EP

— Tony Price – Mark VI

— Trey Anastasio (of Phish) – Mercy

— The Tronosonic Experience – The Shadow Pt 1

— UPSAHL – This Is My First Live Album

— Various Artists – The Black Joy Experience Vol. 2

— Various Artists – Sleepless in Seattle OST (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – You’ve Got Mail OST (Vinyl Reissue)

— Viji – Cali EP

— Widowspeak – The Jacket

— The Wiggles – ReWiggled

— Wolves At The Gate – Eulogies

— Yayoyanoh – Yayoyanoh EP

— Young Guv – Guv III

