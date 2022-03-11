Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Mar. 11

Introducing today’s contestants:

Matt, a bar owner, made money and learned life lessons at poker;

Laura, a hotel assistant manager, won “best thank you note” at Miss Preteen New Jersey; and

Maureen, an executive assistant, will take a trip to Greece with her winnings. Maureen is a four-day champ with winnings of $58,200.

Jeopardy!

ARTISTS // BANK “C” // MUNCH // BOSH // HOPPER // SAYS ANN(E)

DD1 – $800 – ARTISTS – Before executing an 1890s monument to Balzac, this sculptor got the late novelist’s measurements from his former tailor (Laura won $600 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Maureen $3,000, Laura $3,200, Matt $3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

17th CENTURY HAPPENINGS // AB-WORK // BRIT LIT // MUSIC OF THE 2000s // HERE BE LIONS // 6-LETTER WORLD CAPITALS

DD2 – $1,200 – BRIT LIT – Chapters in this H.G. Wells novel include “In the Golden Age” and “The Sunset of Mankind” (Laura bet $1,000 from her total of $4,000 and missed, dropping from first to third.)

DD3 – $1,200 – 6-LETTER WORLD CAPITALS – This European city is alphabetically last among world capitals (Matt lost $2,500 from his score of $9,000 vs. $7,400 for Laura.)

Scores going into FJ: Maureen -$2,600, Laura $7,400, Matt $6,900.

Final Jeopardy!

SYMBOLS – This U.S. politician asked for a multicolored pennant for a parade; demand increased after his death in 1978

Only Matt was correct, adding $2,000 to win with $8,900. Ken pronounced Maureen “well-positioned” to make the next Tournament of Champions with her four wins, perhaps suggesting that the field might soon be set for the November event.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the title character of a 1749 novel by Henry Fielding who was discovered as a baby is Tom Jones.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Rodin? DD2 – What is “The Time Machine”? DD3 – What is Zagreb? FJ – Who was Harvey Milk?

