Today is Badger’s sixth birthday! In six years he’s changed a lot, but also not so much:

two weeks old / six years old

So how’s Badger’s year been since his last birthday? Take a look!

“What?”

“WHAT!?!”

Badger vacations better than I do.

We had some health scares this year. I really thought I might lose him, but he’s doing better than ever!

“Pesto’s making a face behind me, isn’t he?”

Dapper Dan

BLANKET MONSTER!!!

“SURE you have to go to work?”

Now remember, Badger’s been around since the earliest days of the Avocado when we were still the AV Club After Dark, so if he’s getting old, so are we!

Happy Badger Day, everyone! Have a great Night Thread!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...