The Sensational She Hulk Day Thread (03/09)

Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner. When Jennifer needed a transfusion to save her life, Bruce rolled up his sleeve and donated his blood and shortly thereafter, she became She-Hulk. One of the first comics I owned featuring this Gamma Giantess was She-Hulk #34, which was a spoof of Demi Moore’s Vanity Fair cover.

Did You Know – Brigette Nielsen was tapped to play She-Hulk in a live action movie?

Today’s Trivia – When Ben Grimm retired from the Fantastic Four following the events of Secret Wars, She-Hulk was chosen to replace him. She joins the team in Fantastic Four #265.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite gamma powered hero or villain.

Have a great Wednesday and if someone tries to start with you today, just tell them that they wouldn’t like to see you angry!

