The Gravity Day Thread Doesn’t Involve Sandra Bullock

Depending on when you were born–anywhere from the 70s to the 90s–you might be familiar with Schoolhouse Rock!, ABC’s wonderful series of songs which were absolutely revolutionary. Produced as part of a need to give Saturday mornings more “educational content” each week, they not only helped millions of children learn, but the songs were brilliant as all hell.



“A Victim of Gravity” is no exception to this, but what sets it apart from other numbers in the series is that guest stars were brought aboard for this one in the form of The Tokens, who were responsible for “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and the theme song for a little show called Happy Days. And yes, the poor bastard at the center at all of the misery in this song is clearly inspired by The Fonz.



I adored this as a kid. It has some hilarious lyrics (“without earth’s gravity to keep us in our place, we’d have no weight at all, we’d be in outer space”) and great animation. Plus, it was probably my first exposure to “doo-wop” music as a child. It’s also very catchy.



Have a great day, Avocados! And may you not be a victim of gravity today.

