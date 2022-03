“Anti-Hero“

Superman pleads with Lt. Anderson to investigate Ally Allston and Lois receives some very upsetting news. Meanwhile, Lois helps Lana prepare to fight the good fight. Lastly, Jordan is still irritated with Jonathan for lying to him

I am Not a Used Car Salesman

When Naomi finds herself in dire circumstances, she’s forced to seek help from Zumbado, who knows more than Naomi could have imagined.

Here’s the live chat

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...