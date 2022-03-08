Bask in the Awkward Horror of the Credit MacDaddy Night Thread

One of my great joys in life is finding terrible local commercials. Fortunately, YouTube is a gold mine for such a hobby, but sometimes I come across something so awkward that it has to be seen to be believed.



Such is the case with “The Credit MacDaddy”, a car dealership mascot from Georgia which is every bit as awkward as you would guess he is. He’s not the only thing here that’s cringe, though, as since this is a local commercial from the south during the 90s, that means there has to be at least one pie thrown in someone’s face for no real reason. Everything about this ad just makes it one of the whitest things I’ve ever seen. And why does the Credit MacDaddy look so much like Tommy Wiseau?

Have a fun night requiring NO CREDIT CHECK, Avocados!

