The Caller is a 1987 film that stars Madolyn Smith and Malcolm McDowell, and is available to watch on Tubi TV for free (or YouTube for those of us not in America).

If you haven’t already seen it, go watch it now! Go in cold! You don’t need to know what it’s about! JUST GO WATCH IT!

Apart from that, have a super awesome day, everyone!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...