MTV Liquid Television Night Thread (03/06)

When I’m stumped for Open Thread headers, I usually Google (insert date) in Pop Culture and it helps percolate some ideas from there.

On March 6th, 1994, MTV’s Liquid Television aired its final episode. I would watch the series from time to time, even though I probably shouldn’t have (but you know what …we have all been there before). Some of the cartoons featured on the show ended up getting their own spin-offs like The Maxx, Aeon Flux, and Beavis and Butthead. I really thought The Adventures of Dog Boy was ahead of its time and I really liked the designs of the vignette.

I am including the first episode for your viewing pleasure down below.

Something to Discuss – what was your favorite skit or cartoon on Liquid Television?

Bonus prompt – what was your favorite non-live action program that aired on MTV?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...