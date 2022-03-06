AEW Revolution 2022 Live Thread

The Buy In Card:
- Hook vs. QT Marshall
- Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander
- House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (Pac and Penta Oscuro) and Erick Redbeard (with Alex Abrahantes)
AEW Revolution Card:
- “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole – Singles Match for the AEW World Championship
- CM Punk vs. MJF – Dog Collar Match
- Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa – Singles Match for the AEW Women’s Championship
- Keith Lee vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Wardlow vs. Christian Cage – Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
- Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (c) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) – Three-Way Tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship
- Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston
- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti – Singles Match for the AEW TBS Championship
- Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson
- AHFO (Andrade El Ídolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy) vs. Darby Allin, Sting, and Sammy Guevara – Six-Man Tornado Match