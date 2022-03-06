30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 6: Puzzle Games

Thanks to Mr Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about puzzle games! There’s a lot of variety when it comes to what is a puzzle game so range wide here, but we want to know your favorites and which ones were just too hard.

Bonus Prompt: What’s the worst puzzle you ran into with a game that wasn’t focused on puzzles? Did it stop you from going further?

