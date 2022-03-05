Svengoolie Discussion Thread 3/5/2022: Dracula’s Daughter

From the MeTV website, a synopsis that reads like they forgot half of it?

“Prof. Van Helsing is in danger of prosecution for the murder of Dracula…until a hypnotic woman steals the Count’s body and cremates it. Bloodless corpses start appearing in London again, and Hungarian countess Marya Zaleska seeks the aid of Jeffrey Garth, psychiatrist, in freeing herself of a mysterious evil influence. The scene changes from foggy London back to that eerie road to the Borgo Pass…”

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

