30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 5: Best Art Direction

Thanks to Mr Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about art direction! We want to hear what you think of this from the many different eras of gaming, from the really old school days to later generations with what games had the best art direction?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the most unappealing redesign?

