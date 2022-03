Time to see what made it!

Quarter-Finals Results

Match 1: “When Doves Cry” (39) vs. “Purple Rain” (28)

Match 2: “Kiss” (46) vs. “U Got the Look” (19)

Match 3: “1999” (39) vs. “Little Red Corvette” (26)

Match 4: “Let’s Go Crazy” (43) vs. “Raspberry Beret” (23)

Voting ends 6 March, 9PM EDT

