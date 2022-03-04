Job Rants Thread – 3/4/2022 – It’s Just Too Damn Cold

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

If you can read the header, then know that’s all that I have to say, this week. Just when I thought I might be able to start getting away with putting the big coats away, it’s supposed to get down to single digits tomorrow, here in Boston. I only hope to God that bus isn’t late.

Rant, damn you! Rant, and warm me with your vitriol!

As ever, have a safe and productive, rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Warm thoughts won’t lead to warm bodies, but right now, I’m picturing all those involved in slowing my commute today roasting in Hell; and I feel surprisingly good.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...