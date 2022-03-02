The Book Nooks Seeks Comfort (3/2)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Sometimes you just need books that are comfort food to you. Whether it’s because you’re having a bad day, tired of whatever’s happening in the world, or any other reason you need to feel better, you need respite and books are one way to get that. It might be a book you’ve read half a dozen times, or a genre you’re instantly familiar with. For whatever reason, it’s what you can depend on to lift your spirits.

So, what’s the book, book series, or genre you use for comfort?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thank you!

