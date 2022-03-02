30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 2: Best Hero/Avatar

Thanks to Mr Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about the hero/avatar character that you play as. What’s your favorite one over the years? Was it the design? Their backstory? The voice actor for it?

Bonus Prompt: What game did you enjoy in spite of the avatar that you had?

