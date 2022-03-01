Superman & Lois/Naomi Live Chat 3/1/22

“Tried and True“

Lois tells Clark that she and Chrissy plan to do a deeper dive into the Inverse Society and Lana and Sarah try to comfort each other after the fallout at Sarah’s quinceañera. Meanwhile, Jordan notices something suspicious in Jonathan’s book bag.

Directed by former Pink Ranger and childhood crush Amy Jo Johnson

Homecoming

It’s Homecoming in Port Oswego and Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and her fellow students are buzzing with excitement in anticipation of the town’s longstanding event, but the tension between Nathan (Daniel Puig) and Anthony (Will Meyers) escalates when Anthony feels his hometown tradition is being disrespected by a military kid.

No Naomi from me because of the SOTU

Here’s the live chat

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...