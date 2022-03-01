30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 1: Best First Level

Thanks to Mr Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things started, we want to know what you’ve found to be the best opening level/first impression game from over the years? What’s lasted in your mind as the as close to perfect opening level/round that you’ve played and has you easily recommending it to others?

Bonus Prompt: What game gave the worst opening impression – but managed to turn out to be a great game afterward?

