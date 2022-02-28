Weekly Games Thread Has Its Rings On

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

You ever think about the double meanings of a ring in a gameplay context? There’s your classic +2 ring of power type of equippable RPG items, or your ring arenas, from the dueling arena in KOTOR to Paper Mario: The Origami King’s ring puzzle battles, or even an actual ringing sound as a gameplay signal or a scripted narrative transition. Plenty of church bells used in that way, like in RE4. What are some of your favorite rings of any and all kinds in games? No, this is not in any way just a tenuous connection to the game I’m currently playing.

On Friday morning, I slipped on the ice in front of my apartment, bruising my arm, hip, and knee and cutting my left palm. My recovery is going very well, but this event on top of it already being a very stressful and busy week has unfortunately cut down on my weekend productivity, despite my best efforts. As such, I’m delaying the publication of 2021 Games in Review one more time to Wednesday March 2nd. The next Game News Roundup is still very well on schedule for Monday March 7th. Thanks for your patience, everyone, and I promise I’m okay.

