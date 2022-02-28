30 Day Music Challenge Encore Day 28: A Song That Moves You

Thanks to Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts this month!

February is wrapping up and while this is a slightly shorter month we’re going to use it to get our groove going and talk about music.

Our final prompt for the month is one where we want to talk about songs that move you. And for the main prompt, more specifically, songs that move you emotionally and really make you feel something. Is it tied to an event in your life? A wish or dream? A song of heartbreak or true love?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the one that moves you into dancing with it?

