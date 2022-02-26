The Day Thread Goes Boating in Friesland

Friesland is located at the top of the Netherlands, at the North Sea, and is the place where most of country’s tiny islands are at also. It’s one of the least crowded provinces and the only one to spot a official language beside Dutch; Frysian. A language that is near impossible to comprehend for the rest of the country while still being a Germanic language. I’ll let one of the few times it was used for a popular Dutch song speak for itself below and this is by far the kind of take on the language that hangs way more to dutch

De Kameleon is a book series written originally by Hotze de Roos till 1991 but still being written today and is one classic Dutch kids book series. Based on the adventures of Frisian twins Sietse en Hielke Klinkhamer in their home town of Lenten it is one of the few works of famous Dutch fiction set in the region. Their pretty classic Western Europe kids books from the 1940’s honestly beside not being overly racist which is a whole thing already since Friesland was isolated in those days which it still kind of is.

De schippers van de Kameleon is the first book from the series and came out in 1949

De Kameleon in the title is the twins Opduwer, a small tug like boat used to push barges in inland waters, which is featured in most of their adventures. Adventures that range from saving farm animals to helping your sea faring friend fix up his parents house. Their all very classic tales of a bunch of boys doing good for their community, sometimes going against it when it’s bad and mostly just having fun. And fun they had; with 72 books in 83 years the series is still going strong and the boys have moved along with the times. Certain recent plots include a asylum seekers centre, art theft and the circus so it’s a real catch-all of adventures.

The series spawned a bunch of movies also with the most recent being from last year but the most famous ones being the two movies from the mid 00’s. Directed by Frysian director Steven de Jong their charming adaptations of the books set in the 1940-50s of the first run of books. Maybe they will show up soon on some movie night near you who knows.

For the rest is Friesland a region that is proud of being outsiders and their history. Being it’s own kingdom at several points in history and having one of the oldest populated parts of the Netherlands it’s a region that is full of history. It also spots the ‘world famous’ elfstedentocht over nature ice which was last held in 1997.

Stuff Bresson thinks are cool to visit in Friesland(and some bands)

–Koninklijk Eise Eisinga Planetarium is one of the coolest things in the Netherlands, in the town of Franken it’s a still completely operational Planetarium and it being the oldest in the world for sure makes it a nice oddity.

–Het Bolwerk in Sneek is one of the most underrated concert venues in the Netherlands. Always booking allot of a bunch of interesting (mostly Metal) related acts in a region that barely gets any decent concerts it’s been going strong forever

–Neushoorn in Leeuwarden is allot newer but also books for one of the bigger town of Friesland allot of great stuff

-The city of Sneek for it’s unique building style on the water and around it. Capital Leeuwaarden has allot of water building also and is a wonderful old city

–Oerol is the big theater festival that happens every year on the island of Terschelling just off the Frysian coast. Go here to see bands, allot of debuting Dutch theater and international art/dance stuff. It’s neat

-One of the best indie-rock bands the Netherlands ever spotted came out of Joure. The Serenes make that kind of jangly pop on their debut barefoot and pregnant that recalls bands like R.E.M. and the wedding present. Follow up and last record back to wonder was produced by American producer legend Lou Giordano and is allot more raw and loud. Follow up band Simmer released one record of maybe the best mid 90s indie-rock the Netherlands ever produced. Guitarist/co-lead singer Paul Dokter died in august 2020 unexpectedly after the bands been playing some loose reunion gigs since 2013.

