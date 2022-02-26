30 Day Music Challenge Encore Day 26: Music Festivals

Thanks to Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts this month!

February is now underway and while this is a slightly shorter month we’re going to use it to get our groove going and talk about music.

Our latest prompt for the month is one where we want to talk about music festivals! If you’ve been to a festival, which one was your favorite and what lineup made it work? What was the surprise act that you didn’t expect to like?

Bonus Prompt: What’s your dream lineup?

Additional Prompt: What festival did you miss that you wish you could go back in time to see live?

