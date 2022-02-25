Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Feb. 25

Introducing today contestants:

Theresa, an inventory planning analyst, was a teaching assistant in a French area where they once put a pig on trial;

Max, a creative director, hosted the home version of the game as “Almax Trebek”; and

Christine, piano teacher & church organist, whose wishes for a home organ are less ambitious than Ken’s. Christine is a two-day champ with winnings of $44,600.

Jeopardy!

BIG TEN GEOGRAPHY // COMMON COMMODITIES // THE DISNEY LADY SINGS // KINDS OF CARE // A FEW COLORFUL WORDS // LAST LINE OF A SHAKESPEARE PLAY

DD1 – $400 – LAST LINE OF A SHAKESPEARE PLAY – This title character declares,”He shall have every day a several greeting, or I’ll unpeople Egypt” (Christine still led narrowly after losing $2,500 from her total of $5,200.)

Scores going into DJ: Christine $3,100, Max $3,400, Theresa $600.

Double Jeopardy!

AFRICAN EMPIRES // THAT INVENTION IS ELECTRIC // BEFORE SHE WAS FIRST LADY // HOW PUNGENT! // TV CATCHPHRASES // 3-SYLLABLE VERBS

DD2 – $800 – BEFORE SHE WAS FIRST LADY – She appeared on Broadway in “Lute Song” with Yul Brenner & Mary Martin (Christine lost $2,000 from her total of $8,300 vs. $4,200 for Max.)

DD3 – $1,200 – THAT INVENTION IS ELECTRIC – The advocacy of John Counsell, who suffered a spinal cord injury in the 1942 Dieppe Raid, led to the 1st electric one in the 1950s (Max won $4,000 from his total of $5,400 vs. $6,300 for Christine.)

Scores going into FJ: Christine $11,500, Max $15,000, Theresa $7,400.

Final Jeopardy!

AWARDS – These awards have a retro version & winners include the novel “The Sword in the Stone” & “The War of the Worlds” radio broadcast

Christine and Theresa were correct on FJ. Christine added $3,501 to win with $15,001 for a three-day total of $59,601.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the legumes produced by Brazil that are a top commodity exported to China are soybeans.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Cleopatra? DD2 – Who was Nancy Davis (Reagan)? DD3 – What is wheelchair? FJ – What are the Hugo Awards?

