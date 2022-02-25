Diary of the Dead Day Thread (02/25)

I rewatched George Romero‘s Diary of the Dead last Saturday night and I figured I would feature it as the subject of today’s Day Thread.

University of Pittsburgh students and their professor are filming a horror movie in the woods one night when they hear a news report that states the dead are returning to life. The group decides to pile in their RV and travel to their homes to reunite with their families before its too late.

This found footage movie chronicles their journey from Western Pennsylvania to Scranton and Philadelphia as they encounter others trying to survive this deadly threat.

This was the second time I have watched this flick and I was amazed that actress Tatiana Maslany has a starring role. I didn’t notice that the first time.

Good old George Romero tackles the 24/7 news cycle as well as the rise of social media in this entry in the Dead series. I liked how very meta this film was as well.

You can stream Diary of the Dead for free on Tubi and Pluto TV.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite found footage film, it can be horror or non horror.

