All Things Cricket: February 25th

- Let’s start with the pointy end of the PSL. Lahore just booked a spot in the final today with a remarkable win against Islamabad. Lahore needed to defend 8 off the final 8 with 7 United wickets down, and the last six balls were dot, wicket, dot, dot, wicket, wicket. Namibian import David Wiese bowled the last four balls to nail down the improbable victory. They will play Multan, who beat Lahore earlier in the week by 28 runs to secure their berth in the final.
- South Africa won the toss and captain Dean Elgar surprised everyone by opting to bat at Hagley Oval, immediately after a Test where the Proteas were bowled out for 95 in their first innings. Somehow, it worked, and South Africa entered Day 2 of this second Test with New Zealand at 238/3. Sarel Erwee scored his first Test century in his second Test match, making it to 108 before being caught behind off a Matt Henry delivery.
- India blasted Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first of three T20Is. They will play two more T20Is followed by two Tests on this short jaunt by Sri Lanka over the Palk Strait.
- The Women’s Cricket World Cup starts on March 4th in New Zealand (March 3rd stateside) with the home team taking on the Windies women. The ICC has approved 9-person teams with 2 extra fielders from the coaching or staff ranks if necessary should COVID rear its never-ending head.
- Ireland and UAE are heading to the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November 2022. UAE won the Qualifier A final by 7 wickets with 8 balls remaining over Ireland.
