Today’s contestants are:

Anne, a bar & restaurant owner, owns 11 bars and might have a Jeopardy! viewing party (“We’ll see how it goes”);

Lucian, a law clerk, was with the Northern Lights Show Choir; and

Christine, piano teacher & church organist, played violin for llamas that walked away but didn’t spit. Christine, who prevailed yesterday in a tiebreaker, is a one-day champ with winnings of $34,000.

Jeopardy!

BOOK OF THE YEAR // PARISH FROM THE EARTH // HODGEPODGE // SENATE COMMITTEES // THE HALL OF FAMER’S POSITION // THE INNER “EAR”

DD1 – $800 – SENATE COMMITTEES – In 2006 this committee voted 10-8 to send the Alito nomination to the full Senate (Anne lost $1,200 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Christine $6,800, Lucian $400, Anne $3,200.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORIC WOMEN // LIT-POURRI // CONSTELLATIONS // NAUTICAL LINGO // THAT ’70s SHOW // RHYMING SYNONYMS

DD2 – $800 – HISTORIC WOMEN – The war of Austrian Succession was fought over whether she should succeed to the throne, which she did in 1740 (Christine lost $3,000 from her total of $8,400 vs. $3,200 for Anne.)

DD3 – $1,200 – NAUTICAL LINGO – A boat that doesn’t list was said to be “on” this, which now means a calm disposition (Lucian lost $4,000 from his score of $7,400 vs. $8,200 for Christine.)

Scores going into FJ: Christine $12,600, Lucian $4,600, Anne $1,200.

Final Jeopardy!

FICTIONAL FAMILIES – Introduced in the 1930s in The New Yorker, they’ve appeared on TV & Broadway & in live action & animated films

Only Lucian was correct on FJ. Christine dropped $2,000 to win with $10,600 for a two-day total of $44,600.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could identify the year of the nation’s centennial, also the title of a Gore Vidal novel, as “1876”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Judiciary? DD2 – Who was Maria Theresa? DD3 – What is an even keel? FJ – What is “The Addams Family”?

