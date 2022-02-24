Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

A a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24TH, 2022:

Destination Fear: Trail To Terror (Discovery+)

Hellbender (Shudder)

Karma’s World Music Videos (Netflix)

Law & Order Series Premiere (NBC)

Love, Tom (Paramount+)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25TH, 2022:

Back To 15 (Netflix)Brain Games: On The Road Series Premiere (NatGeo)Framed By My Sister (LMN)Love After Lockup Season Four B Premiere (WE tv)

Merlí. Sapere Aude (Netflix)

No Exit (Hulu)

Restless (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s A Medea’s Homecoming (Netflix)

Van Go Season Two Premiere (Magnolia)

Vikings: Valhalla Series Premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26TH, 2022:

53rd NAACP Image Awards (BET)

Girl In The Shed: The Kidnapping Of Abby Hernandez (Lifetime)

Murdoch Mysteries Season Fifteen Premiere (Ovation)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH, 2022:

American Idol Season Premiere (ABC)

Killing Eve Season Premiere (BBC America)Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber (HBO)

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (TBS/TNT)

Wicked Tuna Season Premiere (NatGeo)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH, 2022:

Better Things Season Premiere (FX)

My Wonderful Life (Netflix)

Spring Baking Championship Season Premiere (Food)

Spring Baking Championship: Easter Series Premiere (Food)

TUESDAY, MARCH 1ST, 2022:

State Of The Union Address (Various)

Moby Doc (Hulu)

The Savior For Sale (Hulu)

Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2ND, 2022:

Against The Ice (Netflix)

THURSDAY, MARCH 3RD, 2022:

Dicktown Series Premiere (FX)

Joe Vs. Carole Series Premiere (Peacock) Restaurant Rivals: Irvine Vs. Tapper Series Premiere (Food)

Star Trek: Picard Season Three Premiere (Paramount+)

The Dropout (Hulu)

The Weekend Away (Netflix)

